Call for KiwiSaver fund suspension over weapon investments

Four KiwiSaver default funds should be suspended by the government until they exit investments in banned weapons' makers, says Simplicity boss Sam Stubbs.

Stubbs' call comes after Radio New Zealand reported todaythat ANZ, Kiwibank, Westpac and Mercer still had passive investments in companies involved with cluster bombs, anti-personnel mines and nuclear weapons through global index funds.

That's despite the companies promising to ditch the investments last year after research by the Herald and RNZ revealed KiwiSaver providers had millions of dollars invested in them.

Stubbs said the four KiwiSaver providers had enough time to transfer out of the investments and now they should be punished for not doing so.

"They clearly feel they can take their time. They need to receive the message that this is not trivial."

Stubbs said the government should suspend the default status of those funds and transfer their members to other default schemes while those funds sorted out their investments.

Having default status means the funds automatically receive new members from those who are automatically enrolled in KiwiSaver and do not choose a provider.

Those people are randomly allocated to one of nine default schemes.

An ANZ spokeswoman confirmed that its default fund still had some passive holdings in weapons makers via a passive index tracking fund.

But these would be transitioned to a fund managed by the ANZ shortly to ensure it had the flexibility to make further changes that investors might want.

"We will be confirming details in the next few weeks of a new investment solution which will ensure there is also no indirect investment in these kinds of companies for members of our ANZ Default KiwiSaver Conservative Fund."

She said the ANZ believed it was important to take the time to develop a future-proofed solution as it recognised that investor views on ethical investment would continue to evolve.



The bank wanted to ensure it could continue to deliver the best possible investment performance for its members while changes were made.

Kiwibank also told RNZ it was planning to launch its own ethical fund.

While Westpac said it would exit its investments by the end of the year and Mercer was still reviewing its investments.

But Stubbs said the excuses the KiwiSaver providers had given for not getting out of the investments were poor and were all about cost-saving for the provider.

He alleged those which were planning to set up their own funds were doing it so they could maximise their profits.

"They are either being petulant or greedy. If they are going to act like petulant children they should be put on the naughty step," Stubbs said.

The Green Party said the government needed to set a clear deadline for when all KiwiSaver providers should be out of the investments.

"The government must set a clear deadline for when all KiwiSaver funds should dump their investments in companies involved in the manufacture of these horrific weapons," said Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

Shaw said the government's weak approach was letting too many KiwiSaver providers off the hook for behaviour that was unethical and possibly illegal.

"Parliament's intention was clear when it passed a law banning investment in companies producing cluster bombs in 2009."

Jacqui Dean, minister for commerce and consumer affairs, told RNZ she expected KiwiSaver funds to withdraw from cluster munitions and other banned weapons "as soon as practically possible".

She said there was no need for the government to take any action yet.

