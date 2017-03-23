9:37am Thu 23 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Sears, Nike and US Bancorp stumble while FedEx, Duluth rise

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Sears Holdings Corp., down $1.12 to $7.98

The retailer said in a regulatory filing that there is "substantial doubt" it will be able to remain in business.

Nike Inc., down $4.09 to $53.92

The shoe and athletic apparel retailer reported weaker sales than expected and investors weren't pleased with its outlook.

U.S. Bancorp, down 9 cents to $52.60

Banks fell for the fourth trading day in a row as interest rates decreased again.

FedEx Corp., up $4.08 to $195.92

The shipping company's holiday-season results were mixed, but analysts expect its business to improve.

Duluth Holdings Inc., up $2.76 to $22.02

The clothing and tools supplier had a strong fourth quarter and its annual forecast was better than analysts expected.

PPG Industries Inc., down 23 cents to $104.25

PPG offered to buy industrial paints and chemicals company AkzoNobel for about $24 billion, which AkzoNobel rejected.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., up 44 cents to $45.10

Utility companies continued to do better than the rest of the market as investors snap up high-dividend stocks as bond yields fall.

Mallinckrodt PLC, down $1.51 to $42.54

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals said it is studying a drug that would compete with Mallinckrodt's costly drug HP Acthar gel.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 23 Mar 2017 09:39:34 Processing Time: 15ms