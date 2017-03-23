UN atomic chief: Iran inspections at risk without more money

WASHINGTON (AP) " The United Nations atomic chief is warning the nuclear inspections regimen in Iran is in jeopardy unless the U.S. and other nations contribute more money.

Yukiya Amano is the head of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency. He says he used a visit to Washington to make the case for an increase to the Trump administration and to U.S. lawmakers who control the federal budget.

Amano says the Vienna-based agency in 2018 needs a 2.1 percent increase to its regular operating budget of roughly 370 million euros, about $400 million. He says without that increase, "the IAEA will not be able to implement the verification and monitoring activities in Iran."

The Trump administration has proposed sharp decreases to the State Department budget, including contributions to U.N.-affiliated agencies.