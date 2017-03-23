5:53am Thu 23 March
Fact sheet: 2017 Kia Forte EX

2017 Kia Forte EX

BASE PRICE: $16,600 for LX manual; $17,600 for LX automatic; $19,300 for S; $21,300 for EX.

PRICE AS TESTED: $26,685.

TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel-drive, five-passenger, compact sedan.

ENGINE: 2-liter, double overhead cam, gasoline direct injection four cylinder with D-CVVT.

MILEAGE: 25 mpg (city), 33 mpg (highway).

TOP SPEED: NA.

LENGTH: 179.5 inches.

WHEELBASE: 106.3 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 2,908 pounds.

BUILT AT: Mexico.

OPTIONS: Premium Plus package (includes navigation system, forward collision warning system, ventilated front seats, power sunroof, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, lane keep assist) $4,490.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $895.

