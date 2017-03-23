1:06am Thu 23 March
Hong Kong tycoon Li chokes up as he reflects on economy

HONG KONG (AP) " Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing has had an emotional moment as he reflected on the weak state of the financial hub's economy.

The 88-year-old tycoon appeared to get choked up as he spoke Wednesday at a news conference following the release of his company's annual results.

Li said he loves Hong Kong and then trailed off, taking a long pause to compose himself before going on to lament that "the Hong Kong that we used to be proud of, today our GDP has fallen to 2 percent or so of China."

Li said he had a cold and wasn't on the verge of tears. He added that he was feeling emotional as he thought about his nearly seven decades as a Hong Kong businessman.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

