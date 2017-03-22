Eurozone chief Dijsselbloem under pressure for comments

BRUSSELS (AP) " Eurozone chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem is coming under increasing pressure for what many see as derogatory comments about debt-ridden nations that have sought outside help to emerge from financial crisis.

Dijsselbloem referred to crisis countries in an interview Friday with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and said that "I cannot spend all my money on liquor and women and then ask for your support."

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva says the comments were "absolutely deplorable, unbelievable" and says they showed "deep contempt for the huge effort we all made to overcome" the debt crisis.

The leaders of the European Parliament's two biggest groups, the EPP Christian Democrats and the S&D Socialists, also have criticized Dijsselbloem.