Chinese premier visits Australia to expand bilateral ties

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) " Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is expected to arrive soon in the Australian capital Canberra on a mission to expand bilateral ties.

Li's visit to Australia and New Zealand which begins late Wednesday is the first by a Chinese premier in 11 years. He is also the most senior Chinese official to visit Australia since 2014 when President Xi Jinping finalized a bilateral free trade deal with Australia which started in 2015.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he and Li will announce the next stage of the pact during the four-day Australian visit.

China is Australia's biggest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $107 billion and bilateral investment exceeding $100 billion.