Airbus to cut the size of superjumbo's 'grand staircase' - to squeeze in more seats

By Soo Kim

The world's largest commercial aircraft, the giant Airbus A380, is to have the size of its "grand staircase" trimmed to make room for 40-50 more seats.

The wide staircase at the front of the plane will be replaced with a more compact design, while the slimmer spiral staircase at the back of the aircraft will also be modified.

Details of the remake are yet to be finalised but the pending redesign aims to increase profitability by raising the aircraft's capacity to more than 600. Fuel consumption could also be improved with the addition of vertical wingtips, which could potentially improve efficiency by around two per cent.

It has yet to be revealed when the new tweaks will be implemented, and what other changes to the aircraft's cabin design are in the pipeline, but "there a number of redesigned cabin elements that will optimise cabin space without compromising on comfort, and these will further improve the operating economics of the A380," a spokesman for Airbus told Telegraph Travel.

Details of the new cabins will be revealed at the annual Aircraft Interiors Expo next month in Hamburg, he added.

The sweeping staircase of the A380 is a striking feature of the giant jet which was dubbed the "cruise ship of the skies" when it was first unveiled back in 2005.

But the aircraft's failure to gain new customers in recent years has led to speculation it could be pulled from production entirely. Last December, Airbus said the production of A380 aircraft scheduled for delivery to Emirates (the company's biggest customer) across 2017 and 2018 would now be pushed back by a year. The news followed its announcement last July to reduce its production of the A380 to 12 a year in 2018 - down from 27 just a year ago.

Earlier this year, Airbus officials reaffirmed their commitment to the slow-selling A380, announcing record annual deliveries for its family of aircraft.

Fabrice Bregier, president of Airbus commercial aircraft, said he was certain the superjumbo's time would come.

"What I have to accept is the very slow commercial performance we have with the A380. But there is a future with this aircraft: more airports will become like Heathrow with congestion and this aircraft will have a bigger market share," he said in January.

The A380 gathered 319 orders in total, as of January this year, while last year, Airbus delivered a total of 688 aircraft, up by eight per cent on the previous record of 635 set in 2015.

Back in 2015, the manufacturer proposed a new cabin design featuring a row of seats on a second level mezzanine for planes to make the most of vacant space.

