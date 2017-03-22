Business Highlights

___

New Trump hotels face political fights, ethics questions

NEW YORK (AP) " The Trumps are launching a new hotel chain in a bold expansion of a company that critics say is already too big and opaque for an owner sits in the Oval Office. Called Scion, the aim is to open dozens in the three years. That could prove ambitious. Some anti-Trump politicians vow to fight any plans for their cities. Another problem: The Trumps are relying on outside investors to foot the bill, opening yet another path for people involved in his business to seek favor with the White House.

___

No new threat led to airline laptop limits, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) " U.S. and British officials said Tuesday the decision to bar laptops and tablets from the cabins of some international flights wasn't based on a specific threat but on longstanding concerns about terrorists targeting jetliners. Unimpressed, some travelers and civil liberties groups denounced the ban, raising concerns that included worries that checking laptops in baggage will make them more vulnerable to theft.

___

Banks nosedive as Trump health care speedbump tanks stocks

NEW YORK (AP) " U..S stocks take their biggest loss since October as investors worry how soon President Donald Trump's agenda of lower taxes and reduced regulation will get through Congress. Banks fall sharply as interest rates drop. Transportation companies including airlines and railroads skid and makers of steel, chemicals, and other basic materials slump.

___

FedEx profit rises but misses Wall Street's target

DALLAS (AP) "Income and revenue rose during the peak holiday season at FedEx, but higher fuel costs helped keep profit below Wall Street's forecast. Holiday-season package volume was the heaviest ever, as the big package-delivery company continues to benefit from the growth in online shopping. The drawback is that unlike deliveries to businesses, shipments to consumers are spread out and more costly to deliver.

___

Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal your fate

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump is warning House Republicans they could lose their seats in next year's midterm elections if they don't back the GOP health care overhaul. In a rare trip to the Capitol, the president met behind closed doors with rank-and-file Republicans, some wavering on the legislation two days before the House vote.

___

Uber vows to change direction, become more humane company

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) " Uber is vowing to head down a new road and become a more humane company. The promise in a conference call with reporters Tuesday comes amid a wave of ugly developments, including allegations of rampant sexual harassment and a video of a profanity-laced confrontation between the ride-hailing company's CEO and a disgruntled driver.

___

AP Interview: McConnell rejects Trump's foreign aid cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) " AP Interview: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is shooting down prospects for major parts of President Donald Trump's budget, rejecting proposed cuts to foreign aid and medical research. McConnell, in an interview with AP, says America being a force is "more than building up the Defense Department."

___

Carl's Jr. parent company names CEO to replace Andy Puzder

NEW YORK (AP) " The parent company of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's chains on Tuesday named a new CEO to replace Andy Puzder, who last month withdrew his nomination to be Labor Secretary under President Donald Trump. CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. says Puzder will be replaced in April by Jason Marker, who most recently was president of Yum Brands Inc.'s Kentucky Fried Chicken in the United States.

___

FDA OKs new drug as add-on treatment for Parkinson's

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) " U.S. regulators have approved the first new drug in a decade for Parkinson's disease, a chronic neurological disorder that causes tremors and movement difficulties. The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it has approved Xadago for use when a patient's regular medicines aren't working well. The pill was tested in two six-month studies that included about 1,200 patients taking a standard treatment, levodopa.

___

OxyContin maker asks judge to toss case brought by city

SEATTLE (AP) " The maker of the pain medication OxyContin has asked a federal judge in Seattle to throw out a Washington city's lawsuit that seeks to hold the drugmaker responsible for allowing its pills to flood the black market and into Everett. Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma argues in court documents filed Monday that there is no basis in law for a municipality to bring such an action against a pharmaceutical manufacturer.

___

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 237.85 points, or 1.1 percent, to 20,668.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 index tumbled 29.45 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,344.02. The Nasdaq composite surrendered 107.70 points, or 1.8 percent, to 5,793.83.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 88 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $47.34 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, closed down 66 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $50.96 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline lost 1 cent to $1.61 a gallon. Heating oil dipped 1 cent to $1.50 a gallon. Natural gas rose 5 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $3.09 per 1,000 cubic feet.