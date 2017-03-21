Northern Arena wins Supreme Award

Retail, Innovation and Manufacturing reporter for the NZ Herald

Health and wellbeing came up trumps at last night's Westpac Auckland Best of the Best Business Awards with Northern Arena taking out the Supreme Award.

The swimming and fitness facility was set up in Silverdale in 2010, and has grown year on year.

Auckland Chamber of Commerce said the business had fulfilled a vital role in the community as an innovative centre for health and wellness, and at the same time was strongly business focused.

Having won the Supreme Business Excellence Award at the Northern regional awards last year, the company went on to pick up the Employer of the Year Award at the black tie awards at The Langham last night before winning the overall Supreme Award.

Westpac regional commercial manager Jeff Driscoll congratulated Northern Arena, acknowledging the focused and business-minded way the company operated.

"As businesses, Northern Arena and our other winners tonight each demonstrate why they are class acts and collectively will go a long way to helping grow the Auckland and New Zealand economy," Driscoll said.

Northern Arena gym and group fitness manager Kelly Howarth said the company was focused on healthy engagement with the community and had a great team to help it do that.

Other winners on the night included Eat My Lunch, Auckland Motorway Alliance, Animation College NZ, Mitre 10 Mega Westgate, WhereScape Software and Thomas Consultants.

Winners

Excellence in Marketing Sponsored by Mercury

Eat My Lunch

Employer of the Year Sponsored by Marsh

Northern Arena

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Massey University

Auckland Motorway Alliance

Best Emerging Business Sponsored by Air New Zealand

Animation College New Zealand Limited

Excellence in Customer Service Delivery Sponsored by Vodafone NZ

Mitre 10 Mega Westgate

Excellence in International Trade Sponsored by Ports of Auckland

WhereScape Software Limited

Excellence in Strategy and Planning Sponsored by Nauhria Precast

Thomas Consultants Limited

Supreme Business Excellence Sponsored by Westpac

Northern Arena

- NZ Herald