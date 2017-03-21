Brazil's president: Meat scandal is 'economic embarrassment'

President Michel Temer called Brazil's scandal over the sale of expired meat an embarrassment Tuesday as Hong Kong and Japan joined several other countries in suspending some meat imports from the South American nation.

Temer sought to play down the scandal, calling it a "fuss" and noting that only three of the more than 4,000 meatpacking plants in Brazil had been forced to close.

Still, he acknowledged the case has caused "an economic embarrassment for the country."

Thus far, the European Union, China, Japan, Hong Kong and Chile have halted some meat imports from Brazil, which is a major blow to the struggling economy of a country that is among the world's largest exporters of meat.

Brazilian investigators charge that health inspectors were bribed to overlook the sale of expired meats.

Police also allege that the appearance and smell of expired meats was improved by using chemicals and cheaper products like water and manioc flour.

Brazil's trade associations for beef, pork and poultry producers warned that the scandal could have a big effect on employment and the economy because the sector's exports represent 15 per cent of total exports. Beyond that, cattle-raising is an integral part of Brazil's culture, Sunday barbecues are a weekly rite, and country music from the grasslands is popular throughout Brazil.

Gilberto Braga, a finance professor at Ibmec University in Rio de Janeiro, said the news might also feed an image of Brazil as a country where corruption is rampant. Separate from the meat scandal, police and prosecutors are currently investigating massive corruption at the state oil company that has implicated dozens of executives and politicians.

"First there is an impact on the image and credibility, which affects not only the protein producing sector, and that refers to beef, chicken, but is also a blow to the country's image, as an organised and serious country," said Braga. "It is a country that has in the last few years lived through matters of corruption involving authorities and state companies, and now the inspection is being suspected (of corruption)."

So far, Brazil's government has barred the exports of meats from 21 plants being investigated, but that has not fully allayed concerns of the countries it exports to. Sales for internal consumption in Brazil are not affected.

On Tuesday, Japan said it would suspend the import of Brazilian poultry as well as all products from the meatpacking companies under investigation, according to a statement on the Japanese Embassy's website.

That came the same day that Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety announced that it would temporarily suspend imports of frozen and chilled meat and poultry from Brazil, starting immediately. The center said that it was taking the precaution despite the fact that no inspection in the past three years has ever flagged meat or poultry imports from Brazil.

Also Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a statement that it had instituted testing of all Brazilian shipments of raw beef and ready-to-eat products for pathogens and had increased the examination of those imports.

Brazil got a small reprieve on Tuesday, when South Korea decided to lift a ban it had put in place on chicken products from BRF, one of the companies involved in the scandal. It said it will continue to strengthen inspections on Brazilian imports, however.

Despite the about-face, supermarket chains in South Korea were pulling Brazilian chicken products from the shelves Tuesday.

The European Union has temporarily barred the companies involved in the scandal from shipping to the EU, while Chile announced a temporary suspension of Brazilian meat imports.

On Friday, police issued 38 arrest warrants related to the probe, naming several companies including giant meatpackers JBS and BRF. Both have denied wrongdoing.