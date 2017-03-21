Target celebrates stretch marks in new swimwear campaign

NEW YORK (AP) " Target is celebrating the stretch mark as a thing of beauty. The chain has launched a swimwear campaign on social media that features four models in unretouched images as it promotes a focus on inclusivity.

Social media star Megan Batoon, pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, model and body activist Denise Bidot and TV host and model Kamie Crawford star in the ad that features one-piece and two-piece suits.

The move follows Target and other retailers' increasing focus on embracing all body types and bolstering their offerings of plus-size clothing in fashion collections.

Minneapolis-based Target says it wanted to take an approach to swimwear that shows women in all their beauty " stretchmarks and all.