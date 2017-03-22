Nielsen's top programs for March 13-19

NEW YORK (AP) " Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 13-19. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 14.16 million.

2. "This is Us," NBC, 12.84 million.

3. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 12.18 million.

4. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.71 million.

5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.85 million.

6. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 10.43 million.

7. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 10.32 million.

8. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 9.58 million.

9. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 9.1 million.

10. "The Bachelor," ABC, 8.41 million.

11. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.91 million.

12. "Survivor," CBS, 7.87 million.

13. "Bachelor: After the Final Rose," ABC, 7.86 million.

14. "The Voice" (Wednesday), NBC, 7.63 million.

15. "Madam Secretary," CBS, 7.62 million.

16. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 7.5 million.

17. "Chicago Med," NBC, 7.35 million.

18. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 6.79 million.

19. "Scorpion," CBS, 6.61 million.

20. NCAA Basketball: St. Mary's vs. Arizona, CBS, 6.51 million.

