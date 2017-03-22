6:43am Wed 22 March
The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending March 19, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Shack by William P. Young - 9780964729292 - (Windblown Media)

2. The Play Mate by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan)

3. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty - 9780698138636 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Marriage Lie by Kimberly Belle - 9781460396353 - (MIRA)

5. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)

6. A Harmless Little Ruse by Meli Raine - No ISBN Available - (Prosaic Press, Inc.)

7. Dangerous Games by Danielle Steel - 9781101883891 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Extreme Prey by John Sandford - 9780698407107 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. A Harmless Little Plan by Meli Raine - No ISBN Available - (Prosaic Press, Inc.)

10. Just Friends by Billy Taylor - 9781530511518 - (Billy Taylor)

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire

