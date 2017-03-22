Russian crime reporters reveal $21 billion money laundering

HELSINKI (AP) " A Russian group of reporters say they have uncovered details of a complex system in which $21 billion were allegedly transferred illegally out of the country through a network of banks.

Members of the anti-corruption group, which in 2014 exposed the so-called Laundromat " a criminal financial scheme for transferring large sums " say they now know who received the funds and how banks allegedly refused to shut it down.

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project said Monday that reporters in Moscow obtained bank records that show that funds were transferred worldwide via 112 bank accounts in Eastern Europe.

The group said law enforcement agencies in Moldova, Latvia, Britain and Russia have investigated the scheme, but efforts were hampered in part by reluctance of Russian officials to cooperate.