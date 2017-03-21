12:18am Wed 22 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

EU President Tusk calls Brexit summit for 27 members _ without Britain _ on April 29

BRUSSELS (AP) " EU President Tusk calls Brexit summit for 27 members " without Britain " on April 29 .

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 22 Mar 2017 00:20:54 Processing Time: 12ms