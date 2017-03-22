Spinach and salad supply shortage

If you're struggling to find lettuce and spinach at the moment, it's because there's a bit of a supply shortage.



Salad lovers are searching high and low for the leafy vegetables, in supermarkets and fruit and vege stores.



One of the impacted retailers is supermarket chain Countdown.



It says the extremely wet weather across the country recently has put pressure on the amount of lettuce and spinach available.

The precautionary salad recall by LeaderBrand a couple of weeks ago has also had an impact.



Countdown says it's been working with its suppliers to keep its shelves stocked with a variety of salads in the meantime.



It's expecting more lettuce, spinach and other salad leaves in its stores over the next couple of days.

- Newstalk ZB