New Sheraton planned for Auckland's Queen St

After many years without a Sheraton hotel, Auckland is about to get the brand back, this time called Four Points By Sheraton.

A new 21-level, 255-room hotel is planned for Auckland's Queen St, boosting the tourism sector which is critically short of accommodation.

Marriott International will manage the new Four Points By Sheraton Auckland.

Some years ago, a Sheraton operated from the Symonds St property which is now the Langham hotel.

An existing office block at 396 Queen St, near the Mayoral Dr intersection, will be converted into the new Four Points hotel, expected to open this year.

Mike Fulkerson, the Hong Kong-based Marriott brand and marketing vice president for Asia Pacific, said the Four Points brand was growing rapidly , especially in the Pacific region. "We have two Four Points hotels open in Brisbane and Perth.

In addition, we have three hotels under development, two in Sydney and a flagship property in Melbourne.

"We are looking forward to the opening of the Melbourne property later this month," he said.

Marriott said the Auckland property was owned by Russell Property Group and Lockwood Auckland Properties.

Marriott has also announced pans for a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Auckland.

Four Points By Sheraton, Auckland

• Office block conversion

• Queen St, opposite Aotea Centre

• 255 guest rooms, 21 levels

• 300sq m of conference and meeting space

Source: Marriott International

- NZ Herald