Fonterra first half profit up 2 per cent at $418m

Fonterra said its first half net profit rose by 2 per cent to $418 million but revised down its earnings per share forecast for the full year because of what its said was increased market volatility.

The co-operative's normalised earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was $607m, down 9 per cent.

Farmers will receive a 20 cents per share interim dividend, unchanged from the last interim result.

The earnigns per share forecast has come back to 45c to 55c from a previous forecast in February of 50c to 60c.

Fonterra said it remained confident in its farmgate price of $6.00 per kg of milksolids for this season, but adviused that farmers would need to continue to "budget cautiously".

Wilson said challenges lay ahead in the second half arising form the higher than expected milk collection.

"The impact of more volatility in product stream returns in our Ingredients business, some tightening of margins in the coming months, and the potential for extra milk in the autumn could result in some pressure on our earnings in the second half," he said in a statement.

"The board considered these factors and, while continuing to have confidence in achieving a target dividend of 40 cents per share, has revised the forecast earnings per share range to 45-55 cents to reflect the additional volatility," he said.



Chief executive Theo Spierings said the first half result showed that Fonterra's strategy of moving more volume into higher value products was working.

"Our ingredients business maintained good margins. We made the most of our manufacturing capacity, and the flexibility it provides to match production to demand and secure the best returns for our farmers' milk," he said in a statement.

The co-op's forecast available for payout is $6.45 to $6.55 per kg of milksolids for the 2016/7 year.

Fonterra said its ingredients business posted a normalised EBIT $510 million, down 17 per cent, while the consumer and foodservice reported normalised EBIT of $313 million, up 30 per cent.

Fonterra cut its net debt by $793 million or 11 over the period. Its gearing ratio has fallen to 46.6 per cent compared with 49.2 per cent in the first half of 2016.

Better than expected weather has meant Fonterra now expects its milk colleciton this season to be down by 3 per cent instead of the previous forecast of a 7 per cent fall.

World dairy prices have continued to show signs of volatility, but Wilson said the fundamentals were sound. Fonterra epxects pricing over the balance of the season to remain stable.

The co-op has a forecast cash payout for this season of $6.40 per kg of milksolids.

Wilson said the cash payout reflected a 54 per cent increase in the Farmgate Milk Price compared to last season and consistent earnings.

- NZ Herald