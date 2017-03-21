How Instagram beauty Sjana Earp turned her 1.2 million followers into a business

At just 22, Sjana Earp has more than 1.2 million Instagram followers and spends her time taking stunning snaps in some of the most exotic and beautiful places in the world.

But the model and photographer, from Newcastle, New South Wales, never expected to become so popular on social media or to be making a substantial income as a result.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, who claim these top influencers make up to A$15,000 per post, Sjana opened up about her Instagram success and her plans for the future.

For Sjana, Instagram started as an emotional outlet before her followers skyrocketed - something she puts down to "timing, luck and passion".

"Instagram has provided me with an outlet - there's nothing worse than bottling up your emotions - and my followers accepted me being open about my feelings," she said.

"Three years ago I was approached by an agency who wanted to manage me. My reaction was, 'What? Really? I could get paid for doing this?'."

Sjana, who doesn't do sponsored posts unless she uses the brand/product herself, also said that she "limits" herself more than many other influencers as it works better for her "personal brand".

As your following grows, so does the price tag associated with posts.

She also has a contract with yoga wear brand, Alo Yoga, due to her famed beachy yoga snaps.

So what's next for the Australian beauty?

"As your following grows, opportunities grow and so does the price tag associated with posts. It's a very spontaneous life. I don't know what's next but I do know how lucky I am to do what I do," she said.

Sjana has also opened up about her success in the past and shared her tips for creating the perfect Instagram page.

One of the most important things, Sjana says, is clarity.

"Your photos need to be viewable. If your images are not clear and sharp, they are going to be instantly less interesting and appealing. Sometimes this is just a matter of allowing the camera on your phone to focus on the subject before pressing the shutter button," she wrote on her blog.

She is also anti-filter and believes the more natural a photo is, the better.

