Dominion Diamond and Nektar climb; Wells Fargo dips

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.04 to $57.63

The bank reported numbers from February that indicated its sales practices scandal is still taking a toll on its business.

Dominion Diamond Corp., up $2.28 to $12.20

Washington Cos. offered to buy the diamond mining company for $13.50 a share, or about $1.1 billion.

Nektar Therapeutics, up $6.61 to $22.11

The drug developer said an experimental chronic pain drug met its goals in a late-stage study.

Transocean Ltd., down 25 cents to $12.22

Energy companies traded lower Monday as the price of oil slipped.

Nvidia Corp., up $3.38 to $109.45

Technology stocks rose Monday and did better than the broader market.

Array BioPharma Inc., down 49 cents to $10.07

After talks with regulators, the company withdrew a marketing application for a skin cancer drug and will continue studies.

Jamba Inc., down 30 cents to $9.59

The juice company lowered its sales projections and said it will open fewer stores.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc., down $3.23 to $2.21

The company said an experimental drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder didn't meet its goals in a clinical trial.

