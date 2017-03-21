9:34am Tue 21 March
Some electronics to be banned on some US-bound flights

WASHINGTON (AP) " Royal Jordanian Airlines is advising passengers that laptops, iPads, cameras and other electronics won't be allowed in carry-on luggage for U.S.-bound flights starting Tuesday.

The airline says in a tweet that cellphones and medical devices are excluded from the ban. Everything else, the airline says, will need to be packed in checked luggage.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department is declining to comment.

It was unclear Monday how long the ban will be in place or what prompted it.

