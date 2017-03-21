Graeme Hart's wealth soars $4.5b in a year to No 133 on Forbes billionaires list

New Zealand's richest man has climbed the rankings of Forbes magazine's richest people in the world, accumulating an estimated $4.5 billion of wealth in the past year.

Kiwi billionaire Graeme Hart came in at No 133 on the list of Forbes billionaires with a net worth estimated to be US$9.5b ($13.5b).

A year earlier Hart was ranked No 178, with a net wealth estimated at US$6.4b ($9b).

Hart is now worth more than ever before. He debuted on the Forbes billionaires list in 2008, with an estimated net worth of US$5.1b ($7.2b).

Hart is a self-made man and has accumulated a packaging empire under Rank Group.

Famously private, Hart, who is married with two children, hasn't given an interview to the New Zealand press in about a decade.

Hart is the second wealthiest person in Australasia, with mining tycoon Gina Rinehart the richest, ranking at No 69 on the Forbes list with a wealth estimated at US$15b ($21b).

He is richer than entrepreneur Richard Branson, who is ranked No 324 and worth US$5b ($7b).

New Zealand's second richest man, Richard Chandler, was ranked at No 1098.

Chandler is worth US$1.91b ($2.7b), a drop from US$2.45b ($3.5b) in 2016.

Continued below.

Related Content Graeme Hart: the undercover billionaire Jacinda Ardern confirmed as Labour's new deputy leader Your Views: Readers Letters

For the fourth time in a row, Bill Gates was named as the richest man in the world, with an estimated fortune of US$86b ($122b), while Warren Buffett came in at second place with a net worth of US$75.6b ($107b).

Amazon's chief executive Jeff Bezos came in third place, with US$72b ($102b) - up from US$27b ($38b) the previous year, making him the biggest wealth gainer on the list.

He was followed by Zara boss Amancio Ortega with US$71.3b ($101b), and then Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in fifth place with an estimated value of US$69.1b ($98b).

Donald Trump's fortune has fallen by an estimated US$200 million ($283.5m) since he took office, according to Forbes magazine, plunging him more than 200 rungs down the worldwide wealth rankings.

Trump was ranked at No. 544, with a net worth of around US$3.5 billion ($5b).

- NZ Herald