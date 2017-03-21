9:24am Tue 21 March
Graeme Hart's wealth soars $4.5b in a year to No 133 on Forbes billionaires list

Graeme Hart, New Zealand's richest man.
New Zealand's richest man has climbed the rankings of Forbes magazine's richest people in the world, accumulating an estimated $4.5 billion of wealth in the past year.

Kiwi billionaire Graeme Hart came in at No 133 on the list of Forbes billionaires with a net worth estimated to be US$9.5b ($13.5b).

A year earlier Hart was ranked No 178, with a net wealth estimated at US$6.4b ($9b).

Hart is now worth more than ever before. He debuted on the Forbes billionaires list in 2008, with an estimated net worth of US$5.1b ($7.2b).

Hart is a self-made man and has accumulated a packaging empire under Rank Group.

Famously private, Hart, who is married with two children, hasn't given an interview to the New Zealand press in about a decade.

Hart is the second wealthiest person in Australasia, with mining tycoon Gina Rinehart the richest, ranking at No 69 on the Forbes list with a wealth estimated at US$15b ($21b).

He is richer than entrepreneur Richard Branson, who is ranked No 324 and worth US$5b ($7b).

New Zealand's second richest man, Richard Chandler, was ranked at No 1098.

Chandler is worth US$1.91b ($2.7b), a drop from US$2.45b ($3.5b) in 2016.

For the fourth time in a row, Bill Gates was named as the richest man in the world, with an estimated fortune of US$86b ($122b), while Warren Buffett came in at second place with a net worth of US$75.6b ($107b).

Amazon's chief executive Jeff Bezos came in third place, with US$72b ($102b) - up from US$27b ($38b) the previous year, making him the biggest wealth gainer on the list.

He was followed by Zara boss Amancio Ortega with US$71.3b ($101b), and then Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in fifth place with an estimated value of US$69.1b ($98b).

Donald Trump's fortune has fallen by an estimated US$200 million ($283.5m) since he took office, according to Forbes magazine, plunging him more than 200 rungs down the worldwide wealth rankings.

Trump was ranked at No. 544, with a net worth of around US$3.5 billion ($5b).

- NZ Herald

