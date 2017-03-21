The Latest: George HW Bush: Rockefeller was valuable adviser

NEW YORK (AP) " The Latest on the death of billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush says David Rockefeller's connections and "keen aptitude for issues" made him a valuable adviser to presidents of both parties.

Bush says in a statement that he and his wife, Barbara, are "deeply saddened" by the death of their "wonderful friend." He calls Rockefeller one of the "brightest Points of Light."

A spokesman says Rockefeller died in his sleep Monday morning at his home in Pocantico (poh-KAN'-tih-koh) Hills, New York. He was 101.

He was the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller and the youngest of six children born to John D. Rockefeller Jr. He was also the guardian of his family's fortune and head of a sprawling network of family interests, both business and philanthropic, that ranged from environmental conservation to the arts.

___

10:40 a.m.

A billionaire philanthropist who was the last of his generation in the famously philanthropic Rockefeller family has died. David Rockefeller was 101 years old.

Rockefeller's spokesman, Fraser P. Seitel (sy-TEHL'), says he died peacefully in his sleep Monday morning at his home in Pocantico (poh-KAN'-tih-koh) Hills, New York.

Rockefeller was the sixth child of John D. Rockefeller Jr. and the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller.

With the passing of his elder siblings, Rockefeller was at the head of a sprawling network of family interests, both business and philanthropic, that range from environmental conservation to the arts.

He also headed what is now JP Morgan Chase bank.

To mark his 100th birthday in 2015, he gave 1,000 acres of land next to a national park to Maine.