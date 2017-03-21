7:29am Tue 21 March
Sebel hotel to open in Manukau later this year

The Sebel Auckland Viaduct Harbour in the city's CBD.
A new Sebel Hotel is planned to open in Manukau City later this year.

Simon McGrath, chief operating officer for AccorHotels Pacific, said construction was now advanced for the new 4.5 star 152-room hotel, due to open in the third quarter of this year.

The six-level building is at 19 Lakewood Court.

Other properties already operating under the same brand are The Sebel Quay West Auckland and The Sebel Auckland Viaduct Harbour and a company statement said The Sebel Wellington Lower Hutt is scheduled to open in 2019.

The new Auckland hotel will be branded The Sebel Auckland Manukau, the statement said.

Rayland Enterprises is developing the Manukau hotel, in the area's commercial district.

Auckland has a big shortage of hotels and there is unprecedented demand for rooms.

- NZ Herald

