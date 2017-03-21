The Latest: EU says it's 'ready' to begin Brexit talks

LONDON (AP) " The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

12 p.m.

The European Commission says it has been informed in advance of Britain's plans to trigger its exit from the EU on March 29 and stands ready to help launch the negotiations.

Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Monday that "we have been informed in advance. We are ready to begin negotiations."

He said that "everything is ready on this side," and that the EU's executive arm stands ready to play its role once the letter of notification is actually sent.

___

11:40 a.m.

Britain's government says it will trigger Article 50, signaling Britain's departure from the European Union, on March 29.

The Department for Exiting the European Union said in a statement that Britain's permanent representative to the EU, Tim Barrow, informed the European Council President Donald Tusk of the timing on Monday morning. The notification of triggering Article 50 will come in the form of a letter.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said in a statement that the country is "on the threshold of the most important negotiation" for a generation.