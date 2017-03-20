LONDON (AP) " Britain's government says it will trigger Article 50, signaling EU departure, on March 29.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LONDON (AP) " Britain's government says it will trigger Article 50, signaling EU departure, on March 29.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 21 Mar 2017 01:31:31 Processing Time: 58ms