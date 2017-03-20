11:42pm Mon 20 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Israel's Netanyahu seeks to boost commercial ties with China

BEIJING (AP) " Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told China's premier that he wants to boost their countries' cooperation in advanced technology, as he leads a large business delegation to promote commercial ties with the Asian giant.

Netanyahu said in opening remarks at a Monday meeting with Premier Li Keqiang that Israel and China could explore "many ways of technological cooperation, which I think sees the future." He also said he would like to discuss the "great convulsion in the world," including in the Middle East.

Earlier Monday, Netanyahu told a meeting of Israeli and Chinese businesspeople that Israel is well-positioned to help China upgrade its products, services and utilities with better technology. He said, "I believe this is a marriage made in heaven."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 21 Mar 2017 00:27:44 Processing Time: 22ms