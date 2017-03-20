North Korea says 6 died in mining accident in January

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " North Korea says six people died when the roof of a mine collapsed in January, in a rare admission of a deadly accident.

North Korea's main newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported Monday that seven miners were initially trapped after the collapse at the Unryul mine, a leading iron ore producer, on Jan. 9.

It said one was rescued 10 days later but six others were found dead.

The newspaper called the accident the worst disaster at the mine in the country's southwest since it was established.

North Korea's highly controlled state media rarely report news that might be considered negative, and an admission of fault by the government is unusual.