Whanganui gets the 'cream', says wholesaler

By Emma Russell - Wanganui Chronicle

Murray Robinson makes another person's loss his gain.

The Whanganui wholesaler started out in the emporium industry exactly thirty years ago working for his fathers business. Now, he is one of five leading wholesalers in New Zealand.

Mr Robinson has made a living buying "left-over" stock cheap and instantly off-selling to other wholesalers while "giving Whanganui locals the cream".

"I make my profits from selling to wholesalers and then I sell the rest super cheap at my retail store where Whanganui locals reap the rewards,

"Whanganui locals are the bread and butter of my business," he said.

Mr Robinson said when the national economy has struggled, his business has boomed because people have been desperate to sell and get rid of their stock.

"Recently there has been more confidence in players heading into the market and many fail...I'm here to catch the falling pieces,

"It's a hard market to be in because there are a lot of players and not many people buy to the large degree I do and that's key," he said.

Mr Robinson said he has been contacted numerous times every week by liquidators in Auckland trying to sell or get rid of stock.

"I know all the liquidators in New Zealand and they know me. I can flog the stock off instantly to other wholesalers and make a profit,

"Two years ago I bought a massive amount of nuts and bolts for $1,000 and by the time I was heading out the sellers driveway I'd sold half of it for $3,000....I buy instantly and I don't buy if I can't afford it," he said.

Five and a half years ago Mr Robinson opened a retail shop on Barrack Street in Whanganui to work alongside his wholesale operation. Previous known as Wholesale Clearance Mr Robinson said this year he has changed the name to Murray's Emporium after the success of his Murray's Emporium shop in Levin run by his son.

From thousands of rolls of fabric to hardware and farming clothing Murray's Emporium is one to get lost in.