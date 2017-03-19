Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat scandal

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) " Brazil's president has met with dozens of ambassadors from countries that import Brazilian meat to reassure them after a corruption investigation charged that meatpackers bribed inspectors to keep rotten meat on the market.

President Michel Temer said Brazil's "government wants to reiterate its confidence in the quality of our national product."

Federal police issued 38 arrest warrants involving the giant meatpackers JBS and BRF, dealing a blow to Brazil's reputation as one of the world's leading meat producers.

Temer minimized the investigation, saying only 33 of the 11,000 inspectors at the Agriculture Ministry are being investigated.

Wrapping up the meeting, the president invited the ambassadors for dinner at a Brazilian barbecue restaurant in Brasilia.

Earlier, Temer met with his agriculture and foreign commerce ministers as well as meatpacking industry leaders.