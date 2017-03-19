Trump wants to build 30-foot-high wall at Mexican border

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Trump administration wants to build a 30-foot-high border wall that looks good from the north side and is difficult to climb or cut through. The specifications were found in a pair of contract notices posted to a government website further detailing President Donald Trump's promise to build a "big, beautiful wall" at the Mexican border.

The notices were made public late Friday by Customs and Border Protection. That's Homeland Security Department agency that will oversee the project and eventually patrol and maintain the wall. The proposals are due to the government by March 29.

One of the requests calls for a solid concrete wall while the other asks for a see-through structure. Plans call for 30- foot-long prototypes to go up in San Diego.