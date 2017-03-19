3:57am Sun 19 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

G-20 finance officials fail to agree on statement fully opposing trade protectionism after US call for 'fair' trade

BADEN-BADEN, Germany (AP) " G-20 finance officials fail to agree on statement fully opposing trade protectionism after US call for 'fair' trade.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 19 Mar 2017 04:02:28 Processing Time: 91ms