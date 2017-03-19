Uber's final frontier: Upstate New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) " Thousands of college basketball fans flying into Buffalo for early round NCAA tournament games landed squarely in the middle of New York's big debate over whether to permit Uber in upstate New York.

Uber and Lyft are both banned outside of New York City, leaving upstate New York as the largest area in the continental U.S. where the app-based ride-hailing companies are banned.

A vote by state lawmakers to allow Uber and Lyft to expand into cities like Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse could be weeks away.

Many local leaders say upstate deserves to have the same modern transportation options enjoyed elsewhere in the country.

Previous attempts to authorize the upstate expansion have failed under pressure from taxi cab owners and lawmakers who want stringent regulations.