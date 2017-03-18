10:58pm Sat 18 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Global finance gathering struggles to define trade stance

BADEN-BADEN, Germany (AP) " Financial officials from the world's biggest economies are struggling to define a common stance in the face of the Trump administration's skepticism about free trade.

Finance ministers from the Group of 20 countries comprising more than 80 percent of the global economy debated the wording of their final statement on trade expected Saturday at their summit in the southern German resort town of Baden-Baden.

Officials were talking about replacing the group's longstanding opposition to "all forms" of protectionism with new wording that would reflect U.S. concerns by adding a reference to "fair" trade as well.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S. is not seeking trade wars but has underlined Trump's willingness to review existing trade deals to make them more fair for U.S. workers.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 18 Mar 2017 23:45:35 Processing Time: 16ms