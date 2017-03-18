9:16am Sat 18 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending March 17, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

2. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

3. No Frauds, Nicki Minaj,Drake & Lil Wayne

4. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

5. I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fi., ZAYN & Taylor Swift

6. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

7. I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft P., The Weeknd

8. Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & An., Clean Bandit

9. Cold (feat. Future), Maroon 5

10. Believer, Imagine Dragons

Top Albums

1. , Ed Sheeran

2. Beauty and the Beast (Original., Various Artists

3. Moana, Various Artists

4. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

5. Trolls (Original Motion Pictur., Various Artists

6. Heartworms, The Shins

7. Hamilton, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

8. Guardians of the Galaxy: Aweso., Various Artists

9. Now That's What I Call Music, ., Various Artists

10. La La Land (Original Motion Pi., Various Artists

__________

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 18 Mar 2017 10:06:51 Processing Time: 22ms