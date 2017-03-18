7:32am Sat 18 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Standard & Poors raises Cyprus credit rating a notch to BB+

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) " International agency Standard & Poors has raised Cyprus' credit grade a notch to BB+ on the expectation that the eastern Mediterranean island's economy will grow steadily over the next three years.

S&P says that Cyprus' budget will show a small surplus over 2018-2020, pushing the country's large debt burden downward.

Friday's upgrade puts Cyprus a notch below investment grade. But S&P said banks on the island still face a huge volume of bad loans and a 2018 presidential election may hold up privatizations.

Cyprus has been battling back after nearly going bankrupt in 2013 when a banking crisis coupled with overspending forced it to seek a multibillion-euro rescue deal from its eurozone partners and the International Monetary Fund.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 18 Mar 2017 08:20:14 Processing Time: 26ms