IBM announces plans to hire 2,000 US veterans

NEW YORK (AP) " IBM plans to hire 2,000 U.S. veterans over the next four years as part of a broader expansion plan.

The company said in December that it hopes to hire 25,000 people over the next four years, partly for what it calls "new collar jobs" where a four-year degree isn't necessarily required.

IBM, based in Armonk, New York, has also expanded a program to train vets in software used in the defense and law enforcement industries.