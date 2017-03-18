6:30am Sat 18 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Utah challenger

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) " Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah is facing an unexpected challenge from a Democratic political newcomer who has suddenly raised nearly a half million dollars.

The election for Chaffetz' U.S. congressional seat is more than a year away but Dr. Kathryn Allen is tapping into anger over Chaffetz' recent comment suggesting people should spend their money on health insurance instead of than iPhones.

She has raised $467,000, got a boost from comedian Rosie O'Donnell and a mention on the Rachel Maddow show on MSNBC.

It will be Allen's first run for office in the heavily Republican congressional district.

Chaffetz' March 7 remarks set off a firestorm of criticism on social media.

He later conceded that his point about people being self-reliant didn't come out as smoothly as it could have.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 18 Mar 2017 07:27:55 Processing Time: 22ms