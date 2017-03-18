4:27am Sat 18 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Former VW boss Piech mulls selling shares in holding firm

BERLIN (AP) " Negotiations are underway that could result in longtime Volkswagen patriarch Ferdinand Piech selling his shares in a company that technically controls a majority in the German automaker.

The Piech and Porsche families own more than 50 percent of Volkswagen through Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

The holding company said Friday that the families are in talks over whether foundations under Ferdinand Piech's influence will transfer "the major part of their indirectly held ordinary shares" to other family members.

Piech, a former Volkswagen chief executive and a dominant figure at the automaker for years, resigned as supervisory board chairman in April 2015 after losing a boardroom battle with then-CEO Martin Winterkorn and his board supporters.

Porsche SE said that "it is still unforeseeable" whether its shareholder structure will actually change.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 18 Mar 2017 05:59:27 Processing Time: 23ms