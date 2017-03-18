3:41am Sat 18 March
Alitalia cancels flights Monday due to strike

MILAN (AP) " Alitalia has cancelled 40 percent of its flights on Monday due to strikes, as it meets with unions to discuss layoffs under a new business plans.

The airline said Friday that cancellations were due to a four-hour strike by air traffic controllers and a 24-hour strike by unions operating in the transport sector. It said flights during morning and afternoon peak travel hours would operate on schedule, and that bigger planes would be deployed to carry as many passengers as possible both domestically and internationally.

Unions, meanwhile, pledged broader mobilization to protest cuts announced as part of a broad plan to relaunch the airline and compete on short-haul routes with low-cost carriers. The news agency ANSA, citing union sources, reported that more than 2,000 layoffs are expected.

