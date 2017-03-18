2:23am Sat 18 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US factory production rose for 6th straight time in February

WASHINGTON (AP) " U.S. factories cranked out more autos, steel and computers in February, the sixth straight monthly increase in manufacturing output.

The Federal Reserve says factory production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent last month from January. That followed another 0.5 percent gain the previous month.

Mining output rose 2.7 percent in February, spurred partly by more oil and gas drilling. Utility production plunged 5.7 percent as unseasonably warm weather reduced the need for heating. Overall industrial production, which includes manufacturing, mining and utilities, was unchanged in February.

Factories are benefiting from greater consumer and business optimism since the elections. Companies are spending more on big-ticket items such as industrial machinery, and Americans are buying cars at near-record levels. Overseas growth has spurred more exports.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 18 Mar 2017 02:23:18 Processing Time: 365ms