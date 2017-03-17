12:50am Sat 18 March
Asia still a crown jewel for Tiffany during strong 4Q

NEW YORK (AP) " Tiffany & Co. is reporting fourth-quarter earnings of $157.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York company posted net income of $1.26. Earnings. Adjusted for asset impairment costs, per-share earns were $1.45.

That exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.37 per share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The luxury jeweler posted revenue of $1.23 billion, just edging out industry analyst projections.

Sales in the Asia-Pacific region rose 9 percent.

For the year, the company had a profit of $446.1 million, or $3.55 per share. Revenue was $4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TIF

