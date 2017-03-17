EU re-imposes $835 million cartel fine on air cargo firms

BRUSSELS (AP) " The European Union has re-imposed a fine on 11 air cargo companies totaling $835 million after the original decision was thrown out by a high court on a procedural issue.

After the initial fine had been annulled in 2015, the European Commission said Friday it fixed the original error and decide to re-establish the fines since the EU's General Court never rejected the antitrust case as such.

Among the 11 companies, Air France was fined $197 million and its strategic partner KLM $137 million. British Airways now faces a $112 million fine.

The Commission found that the companies colluded to fix the level of fuel and security surcharges.