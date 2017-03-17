6:57pm Fri 17 March
Slammer Sale: States find closed prisons can be a tough sell

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) " States are finding out the hard way that closed prisons can be a tough sell.

A recent national study found at least 94 state correctional facilities have been shut down since 2011, and only a few have been sold.

Developers say cell blocks and dormitories tend to be too expensive to tear down, and too restrictive to repurpose.

In New York, a mountaintop site in the Adirondacks is on the market for the second time in two years despite stunning views and proximity to the tourist destination of Saratoga Springs.

But a few states have had success. In Virginia, a former prison will be the site of more than 270 homes. In Tennessee, the former Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary is being turned into a whiskey distillery and tourist attraction.

