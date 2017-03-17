Exxon blasts NY AG over Tillerson-email accusations

DALLAS (AP) " Exxon Mobil is complaining about the way New York's attorney general disclosed that former CEO and current Secretary of State Rex Tillerson used an alias email account, saying it damaged the company by generating "sensational coverage in the press."

Exxon said in a court filing Thursday there was nothing wrong with Tillerson having two email accounts, and that questions about turning over records should have been resolved with the company before going public.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the alias account under the name Wayne Tracker " Wayne is Tillerson's middle name " was used to discuss climate change and other issues. Schneiderman is investigating whether Exxon Mobil Corp. hid what it knew about climate change.