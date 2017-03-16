10:36am Fri 17 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Oracle and KCG Holdings gain while PerkinElmer, Guess drop

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Oracle Corp., up $2.68 to $45.73

The software maker announced a bigger-than-expected profit and strong sales as its cloud computing business did well.

KCG Holdings Inc., up $1.08 to $17.98

The financial services company said Virtu Financial offered to buy it for as much as $20 a share.

Johnson Controls Inc., down 16 cents to $41.77

The maker of heating and ventilation systems company is selling its Scott Safety business to 3M for $2 billion.

GoPro Inc., up $1.16 to $8.51

The action camera company maintained its quarterly revenue projections and said it will cut another 270 jobs.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., up 5 cents to $10.84

The price of gold surged after the Federal Reserve suggested it will go slowly in raising interest rates.

Franklin Resources Inc., up 92 cents to $43.91

Banks and other financial firms recovered some of the previous day's losses as bond yields and interest rates edged higher.

PerkinElmer Inc., down 70 cents to $56.12

Health care companies were weaker than the rest of the market on Thursday.

Guess Inc., down $1.38 to $10.85

The clothing company reported disappointing fourth-quarter results as its business in the Americas weakened.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 17 Mar 2017 11:28:53 Processing Time: 9ms