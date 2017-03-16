Oracle and KCG Holdings gain while PerkinElmer, Guess drop

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Oracle Corp., up $2.68 to $45.73
The software maker announced a bigger-than-expected profit and strong sales as its cloud computing business did well.
KCG Holdings Inc., up $1.08 to $17.98
The financial services company said Virtu Financial offered to buy it for as much as $20 a share.
Johnson Controls Inc., down 16 cents to $41.77
The maker of heating and ventilation systems company is selling its Scott Safety business to 3M for $2 billion.
GoPro Inc., up $1.16 to $8.51
The action camera company maintained its quarterly revenue projections and said it will cut another 270 jobs.
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., up 5 cents to $10.84
The price of gold surged after the Federal Reserve suggested it will go slowly in raising interest rates.
Franklin Resources Inc., up 92 cents to $43.91
Banks and other financial firms recovered some of the previous day's losses as bond yields and interest rates edged higher.
PerkinElmer Inc., down 70 cents to $56.12
Health care companies were weaker than the rest of the market on Thursday.
Guess Inc., down $1.38 to $10.85
The clothing company reported disappointing fourth-quarter results as its business in the Americas weakened.
