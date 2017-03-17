How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday

Stocks held steady on Wall Street Thursday, and bond prices gave back some of their big gains from the prior day as a rally fueled by the Federal Reserve's announcement on interest rates Wednesday faded.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 3.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,381.38.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.55 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,934.55.

The Nasdaq composite rose 0.71 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,900.76.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose 3.20 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,386.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 8.78 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is up 31.57, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 39.03, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 20.76, or 1.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 142.55 points, or 6.4 percent.

The Dow is up 1,171.95, or 5.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 517.64, or 9.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 28.90, or 2.1 percent.