Cadbury factory closure confirmed

Cadbury's Dunedin factory will close early next year, owner Mondelez has confirmed.

The company told staff on February 16 about the potential closure.

Amanda Banfield, area vice-president of Mondelez for Australia, New Zealand and Japan, said no alternative to closure could be found.

"Following four weeks of detailed consultation with the union and employees to assess

alternatives, we could not find a viable option that met global benchmarks and ensured the ongoing sustainable operation of the factory.

"Our focus is now on helping our team and minimising the impact of this decision on

them and the broader Dunedin community."

The company will meet all redundancy requirements in the employment agreements and

offer a support package to staff. Staff may be able to find jobs in Australia.

Mondelez is looking for third-party manufacturers to make the company's Kiwi brands Pineapple Lumps, Jaffas, Chocolate Fish and Buzz Bar.

Cadbury World, which attracts more than 110,000 visitors a year, will remain open and Mondelez will redevelop the tourist attraction.

- NZ Herald