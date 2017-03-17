6:53am Fri 17 March
Leaders of Senate Intelligence committee say no indication of Trump tower wiretapping before or after election

WASHINGTON (AP) " Leaders of Senate Intelligence committee say no indication of Trump tower wiretapping before or after election.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

